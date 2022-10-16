Khaja CA crowned champions at 6th Bathukamma Cricket Championship

Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Hareesh scored 91 to guide Khaja Cricket Academy to a thumping 155-run victory over Muchkunda Cricket Academy in the final of the 6th Bathukamma Trophy Junior Cricket Championship held at the PNR Khaja Cricket Grounds, Manneguda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Khaja Cricket Academy posted 277/6 in 35 overs with the help of Hareesh (91), Ashwin Sooraj (57) and Shaik Afridi (52) half-centuries. Later, Shaik Ameer returned with 4/3 bowling figures while Hrishikesh Goud and Shaik Sohail scalped three wickets each to restrict Muchkunda Cricket Academy to 123 in 27.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Khaja Cricket Academy 277/6 in 35 overs (Hareesh 91, Ashwin Sooraj 57, Shaik Afridi 52, Rahul Reddy 32 no; Ganesh 3/15) bt Muchkunda Cricket Academy 123 in 27.2 overs (Imtiyaz 48; Shaik Ameer 4/3, Hrishikesh Goud 3/11, Shaik Sohail 3/14).

Awards: Player of the Tournament: Abhinav Kumar; Man of the Match (Final): Ameer Shaikh; Best Batsman: Hareesh; Best Bowler: Shaikh Sohail; Best Fielder: Ahmed Hussain; Game-Changer-Award: Ashwin Sooraj; Emerging Player: Hrishikesh Goud; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Shaik Afridi.