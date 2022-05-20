Khammam: 20 SBIT students secure campus placements

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:27 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Khammam: As many as 20 engineering students of the city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology (SBIT) secured jobs through a recent campus placement drive.

The students were given offer letters by an IT firm V2 IT Solutions Private Limited while seven more students were on the waiting list, informed SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna. He stated that the institute would strive to achieve 100 percent placements for students and congratulated selected students.

SBIT Secretary and Correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that the college training and placement office (TPO) has been providing job oriented training for students to help them secure lucrative placement offers, said a statement from the college here on Friday.

The institute Principal Dr. G Raj Kumar informed that college has already secured a record level 225 placements till date in the academic year in addition , these are addition to the jobs offered by V2IT Solutions Private Limited,

V2 IT Solutions Private Limited Director Shiva, the college Directors Shiva Prasad, Praveen and TPO staff congratulated the selected students.

Also Read Ten students of SBIT-Khammam secure jobs in Capgemini