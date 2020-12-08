Khammam: Appointment letters given to graduates selected for jobs in IT Hub

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with the District Collector RV Karnan handed over the letters to as many as 140 graduates who were selected by different companies during a recent recruitment drive here.

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Khammam: Letters of appointment were handed over to graduates selected for jobs at IT Hub in Khammam on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with the District Collector RV Karnan handed over the letters to as many as 140 graduates who were selected by different companies during a recent recruitment drive here.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that at present around 19 IT firms have set up their centres in Khammam IT Hub. With the IT Minister K T Rama Rao approving and sanctioning Rs 20 crore for the second phase IT Hub, many more companies would come to Khammam to set up their back offices and offer jobs to local youth.

Ajay Kumar hoped that in the days to come the IT Hub would emerge as an employment generation centre in the IT sector. Through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) focus would be laid on training and skilling the youth with tenth and intermediate qualifications to help them get jobs in non-IT sector.

Collector Karnan noted that several noted IT firms with Indian and foreign origin functioning in Khammam offering employment to local youth augurs well for the promotion of the IT industry in the city. Youth should make good use of the opportunity and excel in their career, he suggested.

The representatives of the IT firms felicitated Ajay Kumar and Karnan. The CEOs of different IT firms, Lax Chepuri, Srikantha Kesa, Upender Gade, Aravind Konda and Yeshwanth Devisetty, Nimble Accounting Director (Operations) Prasad Bandaru and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .