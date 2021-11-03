Khammam: AR constable caught smuggling ganja, another cop on the run

Khammam: A policeman was caught smuggling ganja here on Wednesday along with another ganja smuggler and ganja worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from them.



Town ACP, Anjaneyulu in a statement informed that a police patrolling team spotted two persons moving suspiciously on Harvest School Road in the city and upon searing they were found to be carrying five kg of cannabis in a bag.

The accused were identified as Armed Reserve constable, Konda Sathish, a native of Vallabhi of Mudigonda mandal in the district, now lives in Khammam and a farmer from Pallipadu in the Konijerla mandal, Polleboina Venkateshwar. Another constable and two others involved in the case were absconding. Sathish recently received the substance from an engineering student , who happens to be his relative from Todithelagudem in Karepalli mandal and was waiting at Harvard School area to hand over the substance to a person, the ACP said.

Both Sathish and Venkateshwar were arrested and would be remanded to judicial custody. A two-wheeler was also seized from them. Manhunt was on to nab the absconding persons, Anjaneyulu said.



He said extensive inspections were being carried out to curb cannabis smuggling across the district as per the directions of the Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier. Strict action would be taken against those found guilty of such illegal activities.