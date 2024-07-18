Reena and Gracy to sniff out ganja peddlers in Kothagudem

Reena and Gracy, who have been roped in from the district dog squad. The two canines were specially trained to detect narcotic substances.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 08:33 PM

Kothagudem police using the services of sniffer dogs to detect and prevent ganja smuggling and sale.

Kothagudem: Ganja peddlers in Kothagudem will now have to be wary of two names, Reena and Gracy, if they venture out for their illegal business.

This is after the district police have started using the services of sniffer dogs to detect and prevent ganja smuggling and sale.

According to SP B Rohith Raju, the district police were regularly checking the bus stands, railway stations and business complexes across the district.

Now, they will be aided by two sniffer dogs, Reena and Gracy, who have been roped in from the district dog squad. The two canines were specially trained to detect narcotic substances, the SP said.

“The two sniffer dogs are effective in detecting ganja and other drugs. Vehicle checks will also be conducted to nab those who are transporting ganja,” he aid, adding that if the public had any information on ganja smuggling or sales, they should inform the police immediately.