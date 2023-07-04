Khammam: BJP activist hangs self after removal of Bandi Sanjay from party president post

Srinivas in a letter said he was annoyed and unable to digest the removal of Sanjay from his position and hence wanted to end his life
Khammam: Upset over the removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the BJP State president post, a BJP activist allegedly attempted to die by suicide in Khammam on Tuesday
The party’s Khammam city vice president Gajjala Srinivas of Danavaigudem Colony was found hanging at his residence, following which family members shifted him to a hospital in Khammam for treatment.
Srinivas in a letter said he was annoyed and unable to digest the removal of Sanjay from his position and hence wanted to end his life. His condition was said to be critical.