Khammam: Charity programmes, blood donation camps mark KTR’s birthday

Blood donation camp was organised at the party district office and meals were served to 500 people at District General Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

BRS district president T Madhusudhan planted saplings in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Charity programmes and blood donation camps by BRS cadres and leaders marked IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday celebrations in erstwhile Khammam on Monday.

BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan organised a blood donation camp at the party district office and planted saplings. The party district youth president Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya served meals to 500 people at District General Hospital. SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja and BRS city wing president P Nagaraju along with the party workers planted saplings on a large scale at Freedom Park in Khammam city. Notebooks were distributed to about 920 students of NSP camp Government High School.

They also planted saplings at the camp office of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, cut the cake and distributed sweets. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the credit of spreading the glory of Telangana all over the world belongs to Rama Rao. Telangana has been advancing in IT, industrial and other fields Rama Rao’s ideas. The minister’s personality, fighting spirit and management capability were ideal for today’s youth and leaders, said Madhusudhan.

In Kothagudem, District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender organised Rama Rao’s birthday celebrations at Urdu Ghar. As part of the programme, 50 youth donated blood to help Thalassemia patients. A cake was cut, sweets distributed and meals served to the public on the occasion.

