KTR b’day: Tomatoes distributed to poor people in Warangal

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister wished KTR to celebrate many more such birthdays and assume more high positions in the future.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Warangal: BRS leader Rajnala Srihari distributed tomato baskets weighing one kg each to 300 poor people in Warangal on the occasion of Minister KT Rama Rao‘s birthday here on Monday.

He along with other BRS leaders took the initiative to distribute tomato baskets at Chowrastha in Warangal East constituency since the poor were not able to afford to purchase the tomatoes due to high prices.I

n Mahabubabad, Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated a mega blood donation camp marking Rama Rao’s birthday. MLA B Shankar Naik along with his wife Dr Seetha Mahalakshmi conducted the camp.

ZP Chairperson A Bindhu, Municipal Chairman Dr Palvai Rammohan Reddy, and BRS leaders also participated.