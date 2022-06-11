Khammam city emerged as model for development: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Khammam: Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has emerged as a model for development among all urban local bodies in the State, stated IT Minister KT Rama Rao. He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched development works worth Rs 100 crore during his day-long tour in Khammam on Saturday. Addressing a gathering on the occasion he said no Chief Minister or Prime Minister conceived programmes like Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced.

The villages and towns in the State were progressing rapidly because of Palle, Pattana Pragathi. He wanted the people to compare the state of affairs in terms of power and water supply, irrigation facilities before and after formation of Telangana State. Showing praises on minister Ajay Kumar, Rama Rao said the former was a development minded leader, because of whom Khammam witnessed an amazing growth. Lakaram tank which was once a dirty water body, has been transformed into a beautiful tourist attraction and construction of suspension bridge added attraction to it.

But some zealous opposition party leaders unable to digest the development in the city were trying to defame Ajay Kumar over the death of an activist, though the activist was provoked by his party men to end his life, the IT Minister noted.

He revealed that Ajay Kumar proposed to develop a Munneru Waterfront by constructing another check dam across Munneru river in the city in addition to the existing one at Prakash Nagar to make it a tourist attraction.

A cable-stayed suspension bridge built with Rs 8.75 crore, musical fountain set up with Rs 98.50 crore at Lakaram Tank Bund, City Central Library developed with Rs 21.50 crore, new KMC office built with Rs 22 crore, 240 double bedroom houses built with Rs 14.84 crore at KCR Towers, Telukalapalli along with a Telangana Kreeda Pranganam and Bruhat Palle Vanam (SUDA Park) developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore at Raghunathapalem were among the facilities the IT Minister throw open for public.

He also laid the foundation stone for a sewerage treatment plant at Prakash Nagar and inaugurated a faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) at Danavaigudem.

Activists of PDSU tried to obstruct Rama Rao convoy to submit a memorandum and they were taken into custody by police. Similarly several BJP leaders were taken into preventive custody as they planned to stage protests. TRS Lok Sabha floor leader, MP Nama Nageswar Rao, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, MLAs V Venkateshwara Rao, M Nageshwar Rao, K Upender Reddy, L Ramulu Naik, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and senior TRS leader Gundala Krishna accompanied the IT Minister.