Khammam Collector, CP direct officials to ensure no loss of life due to rains, floods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 07:19 PM

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan directed the officials to precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and property in the wake of heavy rains in the district.

He held a teleconference with revenue, municipal, panchayat raj and irrigation officials and directed them to ensure that rainwater flows unhindered from drains. The water levels of reservoirs and tanks should be checked from time to time.

Vehicular traffic should be stopped; barricades and signboards should be set up on bridges and culverts where water was overflowing. People living in dilapidated houses should be moved to safer places. Schools, gram panchayat and government buildings should be identified for setting up relief centres. Special focus should be laid on sanitation, the Collector said.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt advised the parents to prevent their children from going to the overflowing reservoirs, tanks and streams.

A police control room with a contact number: 87126 59111 was set up to assist the public in times of emergency.

Similarly, police should be available to the people in the inundated villages under their police station limits. Barricades and signboards should be set up at overflowing bridges and culverts besides prohibiting vehicular traffic to prevent accidents, he added.