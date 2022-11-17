Khammam Collector tells officials to speed up BC Bhavan works

The Collector along with SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar inspected the construction work of BC Bhavan, being constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore at the by-pass road in the city.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the engineering and BC Welfare Department officials to speed up the works of BC Bhavan.

The Collector instructed the engineering officers to strictly follow the quality standards and to complete the works quickly while monitoring the works at the field level frequently.

Later, they inspected the newly opened BC Study Circle building and interacted with students undergoing coaching for competitive examinations. He enquired them about classes, books, facilities and if they were facing any problems.

BC Study Circle Director Sreelatha, BC Welfare Officer Jyothi, Panchayat Raj EE Srinivas and others were present.