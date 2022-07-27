Khammam Collector tells teachers to conduct career guidance classes for students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

District Collector VP Gautam conducted a surprise inspection of Social Welfare Residential (Girls) School and College at Kallur in the district on Wednesday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautam conducted a surprise inspection of Social Welfare Residential (Girls) School and College at Kallur in the district on Wednesday.

He went around the premises of the institute inspecting the dining hall, kitchen and store rooms and facilities provided to the students. He inquired about the supply of LPG cylinders for cooking, supply of vegetables and groceries.

The Collector directed the staff to grow vegetables on the school campus as there was enough space. He interacted with the students, enquiring about the facilities and difficulties. He had lunch with the students and spoke to tenth class students.

Gautham donned the role of a lecturer explaining elasticity of demand for intermediate CEC students. He asked students what their goals were and advised how they should be prepared to achieve that goal. He told the teachers to conduct career guidance classes for students.

Later in the day, He reviewed the development works being carried out in Mandal Praja Parishad Primary School and Zilla Parishad High Schools at Kallur mandal headquarters as part of Mana Ooru Mana Badi. He wanted to speed up the work and complete it quickly. Officials said that toilet block, kitchen shed, electricity, drinking water and other repair works were taken up in Primary School, while repairs and installation of doors and windows were taken up in the High School.

As some of the classrooms in the school were not in use, the Collector told the officials to allocate those rooms to the Anganwadi centre to run it on the school premises. Noting that dual desks were not in use in the High School, they should be moved to schools that need them.

Kallur RDO Suryanarayana, PR EE Chandramouli, TW EE Nanaji, Tahsildar Babji Prasad, MPDO Ravi Kumar, Kallur Gram Sarpanch Raghu, Panchayat Secretary Krishna Rao and others were present.