Khammam Collector surrenders officials to govt for dereliction of duties

Collector Muzammil Khan has surrendered DM&HO Dr. Malathi and district panchayat officer E Hari Kishan to the government for dereliction of duties and on other charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 10:48 PM

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan has surrendered two district officials to the government for dereliction of duties and on other charges.

The Collector issued an order DM&HO Dr. Malathi for several allegations of misconduct and dereliction of duties. The order said the official lacked fairness and integrity fit to the office of DM & HO.

Further, Khammam district has suffered higher than average burden of seasonal diseases and it required an enquiry. Dr. Malathi was directed to report to the office of health commissioner. It might be noted that Dr. Malathi received a certificate of appreciation at the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in Khammam.

In another order, the Collector surrendered district panchayat officer E Hari Kishan to the government and the reason stated was ‘in the interest of administrative efficiency and public safety’. Kishan was accused of misbehaving with women employees in the office.