Khammam court issues order to attach a TSRTC bus in MVOP case

A student N Chandrakanth of Pallegudem in Khammam Rural mandal was hit by a TSRTC bus on October 14, 2019 under the limits of Halia police station in Nalgonda district

Khammam: The fifth additional district judge Devineni Ramaprasada Rao has issued an order to attach the Indra bus belonging to the TSRTC for not depositing the compensation in the court in a road accident case as ordered by the district court.

A student N Chandrakanth of Pallegudem in Khammam Rural mandal was hit by a TSRTC bus on October 14, 2019 under the limits of Halia police station in Nalgonda district. Chandrakanth, who suffered grievous injury on his right leg, filed an MVOP petition in Khammam district court against TSRTC on September 30, 2020 demanding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

After the hearing of the case, the fifth additional district judge ordered the managing director of TSRTC to pay Rs 6, 14,630 as compensation to the petitioner including 7.5 percent interest from the date of filing the case.

As the RTC management failed to pay the said compensation the petitioner filed an execution petition in the court and sought to attach the bus bearing registration number: TS 04Z0260 lying at TSRTC bus depot, Burhanpuram in Khammam. The court has issued a fresh order for attaching the bus. Immadi Lakshminarayana appeared as counsel for the petitioner.