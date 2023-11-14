Telangana: Two minors killed as RTC bus knocks down bike in Medak

Two minors died in a road accident as an RTC bus hit a two-wheeler at Rampur underpass of NH-161 in Alladurgam mandal on Tuesday

Medak: Two minors died in a road accident as an RTC bus hit a two-wheeler at Rampur underpass of NH-161 in Alladurgam mandal on Tuesday. The victims were Chinolla Sai (13) and Lingala Vijay (16) of Sithanagar village in the mandal.

Another boy riding on the same bike has sustained serious injuries. Andole BRS candidate Chanti Kranthi Kiran, who was passing by during his campaign, stopped and asked the officials to provide better treatment to the injured. Kranthi Kiran has assured to support the family members of the victims.

In another incident, a man died as an SUV hit a stationary paddy-laden tractor on NH-44 near Ramayampet in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim was identified as Rahul Sham (20).