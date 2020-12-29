Khammam: Cyber cell trainers get certificates of appreciation

At a programme at the commissionerate the Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal handed over the certificates of appreciation to the trainers for successfully conducting the workshop.

Khammam: Certificates of appreciation were handed over to the trainers who trained 40 (Railway Protection Force) RPF personnel in cybercrime investigation at a workshop here.

The RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan informed the presspersons here on Tuesday that the workshop was organised to educate the staff about cybercrime and security awareness and investigation in the wake of increasing cybercrimes.

Experts from Khammam Police Commissionerate Cyber Cell, G Ranjith Kuma, Suresh, ethical hackers B Venky Naidu and G Akhil have trained the RPF staff from Warangal, Kazipet, Khammam and Ramagundem under Kazipet division.

At a programme at the commissionerate the Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal handed over the certificates of appreciation to the trainers for successfully conducting the workshop. The certificates were presented on behalf of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Secunderabad.

