Rs 30 cr sanctioned for development works in Khammam

Minister P Ajay Kumar received the copy of the GO from K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Khammam: The State government has issued a GO giving administrative sanction for release of Rs 30 crore towards various development works in Khammam city.

It may be recalled that the IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao during his visit to Khammam on December 7 had assured that the government would sanction Rs 30 crore for the development of roads in the city following a request made by Khammam MLA and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

In accordance with the assurance given on December 7, the amount has been sanctioned under Special Development Fund (SDF) and the District Collector was asked to make arrangements for grounding the works.

Ajay Kumar received the copy of the GO from Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Tuesday. In a statement, the Transport Minister thanked the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister for sanctioning the funds. Road repairs and laying of new roads in 11 to 48 divisions in Khammam Municipal Corporation would be taken up with the funds, Ajay Kumar added.

Also Read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .