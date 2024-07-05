Khammam District Hospital superintendent Dr. Venkateshwarlu suspended

The suspension order was issued by health secretary Dr. Christina Z Chongthu on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 10:32 PM

Khammam: The Government General Hospital in-charge superintendent Dr. B Venkateshwarlu has been suspended from services for allegedly committing irregularities in giving promotions to the staff. The suspension order was issued by health secretary Dr. Christina Z Chongthu on Friday. It was said that Dr. Venkateshwarlu gave irregular promotions to ineligible employees to the post of junior assistants thereby filling the arising vacancy of record assistant and medical record assistant posts from the feeder category misusing his position.

According to a preliminary enquiry report by programme officer, hospital services and inspections, Dr. A Sunitha, the accused doctor failed to produce relevant records and files at the time of enquiry into the allegations.