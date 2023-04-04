Collector tells officials to speed up crop loss survey in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed officials to complete the field level crop damage survey quickly.

The Collector visited maize fields at Pallipadu of Konijerla mandal and Nagiligonda village of Chintakani mandal in the district on Tuesday and inspected the process of ongoing field level survey to assess the loss caused by recent unseasonal rains.

Based on the preliminary report on crop damage caused by recent unseasonal rains, hailstorms and winds in the district, officials have to estimate the crop damage and prepare a comprehensive report, he said.

Gautham said during the field level the details of the tenant farmers and the items identified in the survey should be included in the prescribed proforma along with the bank account details of the farmers. He also interacted with farmers asking them how many acres were cultivated and how much damage was done. He told the farmers that the crop damage report would be sent to the government for sanction of compensation.

The tenant farmers would get the relief amount directly in their accounts. So far the survey of 10,716 acres has been completed for 8,958 farmers. The farmers told the Collector that the normal yield was 40 quintals per acre due to untimely rains the yield would be reduced to 15 quintals per acre.