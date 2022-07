Khammam: Man killed in road mishap at Sathupalli

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:54 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Khammam: A 55 year man was killed in a road mishap at Sathupalli town in the district on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a motorbike on which the deceased, P Venkat Reddy of Kothur area was travelling hit by a school bus.

He was rushed to the local government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Sathupalli police booked a case in connection with the accident and launched a probe.