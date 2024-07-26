Khammam: PDSU protests against poor allocation of education funds

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 12:33 AM

PDSU activists took out a protest rally in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The activists of Progressive Democratic Students union (PDSU) took to the streets here on Thursday in protest against poor allocation of funds to the education sector in the State budget.

The union district general secretary G Mastan said that a meagre 7.31 percent funds were allocated to the education sector even as the union met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, minister and MLA seeking 30 funds of the budget to the education sector. It was a shame that the government failed to pay attention to the requests made by the student unions. Rs 100 crore was given for Osmania University development even as intellectuals and academicians suggested that it would cost more than Rs 500 crore.

The State government promised to release the job calendar in the current Assembly session but sadly it was not mentioned in the budget speech. The government should allot Rs 500 crore for Osmania University development and Rs 200 crore each for the rest of the universities, besides releasing the job calendar in the current Assembly session, Mastan said.