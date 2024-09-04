| Khammam Police Comes To The Rescue Of Flood Affected Families

Khammam: Police comes to the rescue of flood affected families

Published Date - 4 September 2024

Trainee constables and police personnel engaged in relief works in Munneru flood affected areas in Khammam.

Khammam: Relief operations by trainee police constables have been continuing, providing much needed succour to Munneru flood-affected families in Khammam city.

As many as 525 trainee constables, 125 regular police personnel and officials were on the field day and night carrying out sanitation works and clearing debris as the floodwaters receded. Mud on the roads was being cleaned using water tankers.

The police are speeding up the restoration work by removing the broken electricity poles on the roads. Fire department rescue teams were also taking part in the cleaning activity. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt was personally supervising the cleaning and restoration works.

Trainee constables and police personnel visiting every affected house and helping the families to recover the household items littered due to floodwaters and clean them since Tuesday.

Residents in Dhamsalapuram, Srinivas Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Rajiv Grihakalpa, Jalagam Nagar, Kaviraj Nagar and Bokkalagadda besides other flood affected areas in Karunagiri area of Khammam rural mandal lauded police for their support to restore normalcy in the colonies.