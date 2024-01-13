Khammam: Police seized two kg ganja, arrests three, including a minor

The Khammam Commissionerate Police intensified efforts to combat the growing ganja menace in urban areas, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals, including a minor, within Khammam city on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 06:20 PM

Khammam: Khammam commissionerate police laid focus on ganja menace in urban areas and nabbed three youths, including a minor, in Khammam city on Saturday. The accused have also committed vehicle thefts and chain snatching.

City ACP, SV Harikrishna and Task Force ACP, J Shiva Ramaiah speaking to the media informed that at the directions of Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, Khanapur Haveli police along with a Task Force team conducted vehicle checking near Sri Sri Circle in the city.

Also Read Tummala directs officials to monitor to monitor chilli purchases

They noticed three persons travelling on a motorbike without number plate and one of them jumped from the bike and ran away on seeing the police, who caught the two others. Upon inspection, the police found two kilograms of ganja in their possession.

The accused were identified as Shaik Khasim of Lenin Nagar (absconding), Syed Moulana alias Afroz of Kasba Bazar and Chinteti Vijayendra Prasad of the new bus stand area in Khammam besides the juvenile.

During questioning Moulana confessed to police that he and Khasim procured ganja from Chitrakoot of Odisha and they were selling the substance in Khammam and surrounding areas for gaining easy money.

Moulana also confessed that he had stolen the motorcycle in his possession from the Mahabubabad area and the juvenile stole one scooter in the one-town area of Khammam. Khasim along with Moulana and the minor boy snatched a gold chain five days back in Khanapur Haveli police station limits.

The gold chain was pledged in Muthoot Finance through another offender Vijayendra. Two kg ganja, one motorcycle, a scooter, receipts of pledging of three tulas gold chain at Muthoot Finance, two cell phones and Rs 25,000 cash was seized by the police.

The worth of seized property was 2.65 lakh. Teams were deployed to apprehend absconding Khasim. A case was registered under Sections 8(c) and 2(b) of NDPS Act at Khanapur Haveli police station in connection with the crime.