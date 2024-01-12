Tummala directs officials to monitor to monitor chilli purchases

The minister expressed at the commission agents for reducing the price even for the quality produce and directed the officials to monitor purchases at the market.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inspected chilli yard at Agriculture market in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inspected chilli yard at Agriculture market here on Friday in the wake of fall in chilli price and interacted with the farmers.

The minister expressed at the commission agents for reducing the price even for the quality produce and directed the officials to monitor purchases at the market. He also told the marketing department director to visit Khammam to review the situation.

Nageswara Rao told the concerned officials to work in coordination and do justice to farmers. Later in the day, vegetable farmers called on the minister and complained about lack of facilities at integrated vegetable and meat market.

As the market was located far away from the main road customers were not visiting as a result the farmers were suffering losses, they said. They appealed to the minister to consider reviving old Rythu Bazaar at Yellandu cross roads. The minister assured them to find a solution to their problems.