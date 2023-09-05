Khammam: Priyadarshini students create Chandrayaan-3 model

The model was displayed at the induction programme organised for the first year students of the college for the academic year 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Priyadarshini Women's Engineering College in Khammam created the model of Chandrayan-3 lander and rover.

Khammam: Marking the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover by ISRO, the students of Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College created the model of the lander and rover.

The model was displayed at the induction programme organised for the first year students of the college for the academic year 2023-24. Students, Y Subhadipika and G Varsha were appreciated by the college chairman Katepalli Naveen Babu.

The chairman lauded the academic director Atluri Venkataramana, principal Dr. Gopal and project guides P Ramakrishna and V Nagaraju for guiding the students in making the model which he said served as an inspiration for the students.

Naveen Babu told students to focus on research to grow as a researcher. Technical skills were very much needed in addition to English communication skills to excel in studies. The faculty lays emphasis in training the students in engineering subjects and imparting communication skills.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, a book ‘Acharyan Abiyantish’ written by the college students was released by the college chairman Naveen Babu. Gurus shine the light of knowledge in everyone’s life and one should respect teachers, he said.