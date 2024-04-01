Khammam: Registrations and Stamps department sees decline in revenue

The department earned revenue of over Rs 197 crore in the year 2023-24 from land registrations while in the previous year the revenue was over Rs 227 crore.

By James Edwin Published Date - 1 April 2024, 06:20 PM

Khammam: There has been a decline in revenue in the registrations and stamps department in erstwhile Khammam district in the financial year 2023-24 as against the previous financial year.

It resulted in a decline of over Rs 30 crore in the year. There are 11 sub-registrar offices at Khammam (district registrar office), Wyra, Khammam Rural, Kusumanchi, Madhira, Sathupalli and Kallur in Khammam district and at Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad and Yellandu in Kothagudem district.

As many as 43, 651 documents have been registered in 2023-24 while 47, 102 documents registered in the previous year 2022-23.

In Khammam sub-registrar office 13, 513 documents have been registered in 2023-24 earning revenue of Rs 92.76 crore while in the previous year Rs 108.65 crore was earned by registering 15, 416 documents.

Large number of registrations takes place at Wyra, Khammam Rural and Kusumanchi sub-registrar offices after Khammam.

Only the Wyra office witnessed an increase in documents registrations as well as revenue. At Wyra 4, 474 document registrations took place with revenue of Rs 13.57 crore in 2023-24 while the revenue in the previous year was Rs.12.12 crore from 4, 350 documents registrations.

At the Kusumanchi office, the number of registrations increased but revenue declined. In Kothagudem district, 5, 110 documents registrations took place with revenue of Rs 27.30 crore in 2023-24 while 5, 816 documents were registered earning revenue of Rs 34.64 in the previous year.

Bhadrachalam remained at the bottom of the table with 132 documents registration and with revenue of Rs 4.38 lakh. The officials attributed the decline in revenue to slowdown in the real estate sector as well as the recent Assembly elections.

As the election code of conduct restricted cash carrying limit below Rs 50, 000 and surveillance on bank transactions, the public stayed away from land registrations.