Khammam: Speed up new collectorate works, Puvvada tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inspecting the new collectorate complex works in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the authorities to complete the construction work of the new collectorate building complex as soon as possible. The minister along with District Collector VP Gautham inspected the progress of construction work of the collectorate complex near VVPalam village here on Saturday. He told the officials to ensure quality in the works, which should be as per the plan.

The construction of the new collectorate building was being carried out on an area of 1,69,000 sq ft at a cost of Rs 44 crore. Construction work on the main building slabs was completed, while civil works were underway and flooring work in many of the rooms completed as well, officials said.

Ajay Kumar inquired the officials about electrical work, installation of fans, drainage, water supply, parking and tiles throughout the building. He told them that the entire front portion of the building should be levelled after which walkway and compound wall work should be taken up.

The planting and lawn work has to be carried out in the middle of the building complex in a beautiful manner. Pot planting has to be taken up alongside the building wall with a plantation next to it, he suggested. The minister examined CC road and pathway works at the back of the building complex.

Details of vehicle parking and other works were sought from the authorities. The construction was lagging behind the schedule and the work has to be expedited by hiring extra workers, he said.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Roads and Buildings Department Executive Engineer Shya Prasad and others were present

