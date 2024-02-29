59 minors caught driving vehicles in Khammam

Traffic police were conducting extensive inspections as per the orders of Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt in view of significant increase in the number of road accidents in recent times

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 06:50 PM

Traffic police caught 59 minors driving vehicles in Khammam.

Khammam: Traffic ACP Srinivasulu said that special attention was paid to driving of two and four wheelers by minors in the city and 59 were caught driving the vehicles.

Traffic police were conducting extensive inspections as per the orders of Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt in view of significant increase in the number of road accidents in recent times. The accidents were caused by drunken driving and driving by minors.

In the past few days, several students and minors met with accidents while driving bikes and cars. Taking the matter seriously, the traffic police seized the vehicles of 59 minors who were caught driving and counselled them in the presence of their parents, the ACP said.

If minors were caught driving vehicles, strict action would be taken. Parents and vehicle owners should not give vehicles to minors who do not know traffic rules and road rules. If any untoward incident happens, the family would have to suffer for the rest of their lives.

Hence parents should keep their children away from driving vehicles. Classes on road safety were being given to students in all schools about road and traffic regulation to create awareness about traffic rules from the student stage, Srinivasulu said.

Similarly, 54 vehicles were seized on Thursday without number plates. The vehicles were returned to the motorists who brought the number plates. Traffic CI Mohan Rao, SI Ravi, RSI Sagar were present.