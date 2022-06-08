Khelo India: Telangana’s Vritti swims to gold with record timing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

KIYG Swimming 800M Freestyle National Record was made by Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) today at the Khelo India Youth Games, Ambala.

Hyderabad: State swimmer Vritti Agarwal set the pool on fire with a new meet record on her way to clinch gold medal in the girls 800 metre freestyle event at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, Haryana on Wednesday.

She clocked 9:24.32 seconds to clinch first gold for the State. Previous record time was by Khushi Dinesh from Karnataka with a time of 9:26 seconds. Namayi Ruchita brought more cheer to the State when she won the silver medal in 100 metres hurdles, coming behind Unnati Bollanda.

With these two medals on Wednesday, the total count of medals went up to six. Telangana contingent now has one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .