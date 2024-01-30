Khelo India Women’s Football League: Nandini stars for Deccan Dynamos FC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: Nandini scored two goals as Deccan Dynamos FC defeated Gajwel FC 3-0 in the under-17 category at the Khelo India Women’s Football League at the MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, on Tuesday.

In another match, Siri scored two goals as her side Telangana Sports School defeated Care Football Academy 2-0.

Results: Under-17:

Deccan Dynamos FC 3 (Nandini 2) bt Gajwel FC 0; Hyderabad Women’s FC 3 (Yashna Sree 3) bt Twin Cities FC 0; Telangana Sports School 2 (Siri 2) bt Care Football Academy 0.

U-13: Hyderabad Women’s FC 1 (Stefi) bt Twin Cities 0; Care Football Academy 1 ( Jahnavi) bt TS Sports School 0.