BCCI U-23 one day trophy: Sakshi bowls Hyderabad to big win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: M Sakshi Rao scalped six wickets as Hyderabad crushed Meghalaya by eight wickets in the BCCI Women’s under-23 one day trophy round 3 match at the CP Ground in Mulapadu, Vijayawada, on Tuesday.

Bowling first, Hyderabad dismissed Meghalaya for just 62 runs in 35.1 overs. Apart from Sakshi, Yashastri and N Kranthi Reddy scalped two wickets each. Later, Hyderabad reached the target in 10.5 overs losing just two wickets. Y Trisha Poojitha top-scored with a 31-run knock.

Brief Scores: Meghalaya 62 in 35.1 overs (Rubi Chetri 22; M Sakshi Rao 6/13, Yashasri 2/12, N Kranthi Reddy 2/15) lost to Hyderabad 63/2 in 10.5 overs (Y Trisha Poojitha 31).

Hyd boys concede first innings lead

Janmesh Singh scored 102 but Hyderabad conceded first innings lead as they have to settle for a single point after their drawn match against Andhra in the Boys Under-14 inter-state south zone tournament at SK Ground, Sanguem, Goa, on Tuesday.

Andhra made 337/9 in 90 overs batting first. Later, Hyderabad were all out for 326 in 85.3 overs.

Brief Scores: Andhra 337/9 in 90 overs drew with Hyderabad 326 in 85.3 overs (Janmesh Singh 102; PVSR Varma 5/25).

HCA C Division institutions one-day championship: CCMB 212/9 in 25 overs (Vishal 58) lost to Midhani 213/3 in 22.3 overs (Murali 119no); ECIL 180 in 22.4 overs (G Suresh 58; Hasham 3/20) bt Vidyuth Soudha 174/8 in 25 overs (G Akash 3/31).