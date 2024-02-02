Khelo India U-17 Football League: Nagma’s goal wins it for Telangana Sports School

In the under-13 matches at the Women’s College Ground in Nizamabad, Rishitha scored a goal in TS Sports School downed Care Football Academy
Hyderabad: Nagma scored a goal in the 48th minute as Telangana State Sports School defeated Gajwel FC 1-0 in the under-17 matches of the Khelo India Women’s Under-17 Football League, at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, on Friday.
In the under-13 matches at the Women’s College Ground in Nizamabad, Rishitha scored a goal in TS Sports School downed Care Football Academy.
Results: U-17:
Gajwel FC 0 drew with Hyderabad Women’s 0; Telangana Sports School 1 (Nagma) bt Deccan Dynamos 0; Twin Cities 0 drew with Care Football 0;
U-13: Deccan Dynamos (Akshitha) 1 bt Gajwel 0; Twin Cities 0 drew with Hyderabad Women’s 0; Telangana Sports School 1 (Rishitha) bt Care Football Academy 0.