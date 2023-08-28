Khelo India Women’s League: Don Bosco ‘A’ clinches Hyderabad edition

Host Don Bosco ‘A’ scored a 6–3 win over Pushpan Basketball Academy to clinch the Hyderabad edition of the Khelo India Women’s League 3x3 under-17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Winners, Runners, Third and Fourth Place players in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Host Don Bosco ‘A’ scored a 6–3 win over Pushpan Basketball Academy to clinch the Hyderabad edition of the Khelo India Women’s League 3×3 under-17 on Monday.

For the winners, Sahasra and Hasini scored 3 and 2 points respectively with support from Abhirami to ease past Pushpan Basketball Academy. Keystone Basketball Academy ‘A’ secured 11 – 8 win over Dream Basketball Academy to clinch the third place. Lakshaya scored 10 out of the total 11 points for KBA.

Earlier in the semifinals, Pushpan Basketball Academy scored a thrilling 7–6 win over Keystone Basketball Academy ‘A’ whereas Don Bosco ‘A’ registered a 10 – 7 win over Dream Basketball Academy.

Results: Final: Don Bosco ‘A’ 6 bt Pushpan Basketball Academy 2; 3rd & 4th Place: Keystone Basketball Academy ‘A’ 11 bt Dream Basketball Academy 8; Semifinals: Don Bosco ‘A’ 10 bt Dream Basketball Academy 7; Pushpan Basketball Academy 7 bt Keystone Basketball Academy ’A’ 6; Quarterfinals: Pushpan Basketball Academy 14 bt Keystone Basketball Academy ‘B’ 3; Dream Basketball Academy 13 bt Sreenidhi 2; Keystone Basketball Academy ‘A’ 11 bt PJR Basketball Academy 0; Don Bosco ‘A’ 8 bt Gamepoint 3.