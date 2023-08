| Ashwajit Sreemanya Advance To Second Round At Itf World U 18 Tennis Tournament

Ashwajit, Sreemanya advance to second round at ITF World U-18 Tennis Tournament

Ashwajit secured a comeback victory over Sandilya Pullela to win 4-6, 6-2,6-3. Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda downed Shanvitha Reddy Nukula 6-2,3-6,6-3 in the women’s clash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Ashwajit secured a comeback victory over Sandilya Pullela to win 4-6, 6-2,6-3. Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda downed Shanvitha Reddy Nukula 6-2,3-6,6-3 in the women’s clash

Hyderabad: Ashwajit Senjam and Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda entered second with wins at the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial ITF World Juniors Tour (J60) under-18 Tennis Tournament at the Lake View Tennis Academy, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Ashwajit secured a comeback victory over Sandilya Pullela to win 4-6, 6-2,6-3. Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda downed Shanvitha Reddy Nukula 6-2,3-6,6-3 in the women’s clash.

In other ties, Harshith Srivatsav Reddy Anugonda downed Perawal Sukjal of Thailand 6-1,7-5 to enter the next round.

Results: U-18 Singles: 1st Round: Boys :Kashit Nagrale bt Rahul Lokesh 7-6(2),6-2; Panshul Uboveja bt Naishik Reddy Ganagama 6-1,6-4; Ashwajit Senjam bt Sandilya Pullela 4-6,6-2,6-3; Daksh Kukreti bt Swastik Sharma 6-2,6-3; Harshith Srivatsav Reddy Anugonda bt Perawal Sukjal (THA) 6-1,7-5; Sriniketh Kannan bt Yashwanth Gundlapalle 3-6,6-2,6-4;

Girls: Saily Prashantkumar Thakkar bt Mandagalla Princy 7-6 (10-8),6-2; Arzan Khorakiwala bt Aaditi Bhat 6-2,6-2; Ananya Choubey bt Avani Chitale 6-2,6-3; Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda bt Shanvitha Reddy Nukula 6-2,3-6,6-3; Aarushi Mahendra Raval bt Disha Behera 7-5,6-1; Snigdha Kanta bt Nirali Padaniya 6-1,6-2; Anushka Bhola bt Apeksha Reddy Kandadi 6-2,6-1; Tamanna Walia bt Shagun Kumari 6-0,6-4; Aakruti Sonkusare Narayan Sonkusare bt Aditi Gulati 6-3,6-4; Shaivi Gaurav Dalal bt Anvi Punaganti 6-3,7-5.