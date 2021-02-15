Kids of Delhi public school display a spectrum of talent

The virtual event was conducted across all the sections of classes I and II.

The Junior School wing of DPS Nacharam conducted Kids Spectrum, an annual event based on a thematic integration of subjects, on Feb 12 with the expert guidance of Principal Sunitha Rao. While Seasons of Happiness was the theme for Class 1, students of Class 2 performed on the theme of Dawn to Dusk – A Thematic Integration of Subjects

The virtual event was conducted across all the sections of classes I and II. The children confidently showcased their talents in front of their classmates, parents and teachers. It was incredible to watch the zeal and enthusiasm with which the little children explained the earth’s rotation, shadows, seasons and several other interesting phenomena.

Uma Kasinadhuni, headmistress of Junior School was happy with the detailed and enthusiastic presentations by the children. This platform allowed the children to study topics differently and present the same from their independent perspective, she said. The numerous appreciation messages that poured in from all parents made it a memorable event for the school.

