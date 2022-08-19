Hyderabad: Over 4,000 students plant saplings at DPS Nacharam

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Member of Rajya Sabha and Green India Challenge founder J. Santosh Kumar along with over 4,000 students planted saplings at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Nacharam here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar urged the students to not only plant the saplings but also to take good care of them.

DPS and Pallavi Group of Schools chairman, Komaraiah Malka highlighted the need to take up this initiative to make the city and country plastic free.

Hyderabad Football Club chief operating officer Yasasvi Malka, MLA, Subash Reddy, Pallavi Malka and Sunitha Rao among others were also present.

The Hyderabad Football Club has launched its academy at DPS Nacharam and it would be launching academies in all their group of schools, Yasasvi Malka said.

The event was participated by international football players, environmentalists, students and people supporting Green India Challenge.