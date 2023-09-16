KIMS-Secunderabad organises CPR training program for Telangana CID

A total of 150 police personnel from Telangana CID attended the CPR training, which featured hands-on classes by expert critical care specialists from KIMS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

CPR training program by KIMS for Telangana CID police wing.

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Secunderabad conducted a special training program on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) exclusively for police personnel from Telangana CID wing on Saturday.

The initiative was aimed to equip police personnel from varying ranks with the essential knowledge and skills needed to perform CPR, a life-saving technique used to revive individuals who experience sudden cardiac arrest.

A total of 150 police personnel from the department attended the CPR training, which featured hands-on classes by expert critical care specialists from the hospital including Dr. Harsh, Dr. Sekhar, Dr. Pavan, and others.

Dr. B. Hygriv Rao, senior cardiologist and course director, KIMS Hospitals, said that quick initiation of CPR by a bystander witnessing a cardiac arrest can increase the chances of survival by an astounding 300 percent.

On the occasion, Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD and MD, KIMS felicitated Mahesh M Baghwat, Additional Director General of Police – CID, Telangana, who was the chief guest of the training program.

Also Read KIMS Hospitals introduces fully automated Robotic Surgery System