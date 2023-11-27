Four organs of brain dead housewife donated in Hyderabad

Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted grief counselling sessions to the family members of the brain dead victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Family members of 65-year-old housewife, Vamana Leelavathi, a resident of Kumavally, Tallada, Wyra, Khammam, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of doctors, have donated her organs, as part of State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On November 19, Leelavathi was travelling in a bus when it was hit by a truck. In the accident, the housewife was grievously injured. Initially, the family members shifted her to KIMS Hospital in Khammam and later to KIMS Secunderabad, where she received critical care support for nearly 7-days.

However, despite the collective efforts of care givers, her health condition did not improve and the team of neuro-physicians declared her as brain dead on Sunday, November 26.

Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted grief counselling sessions to the family members of the brain dead victim. Leelavathi’s son and her husband gave consent to donate her organs.

The transplant surgeons retrieved a total of four organs including two kidneys, liver and one lung and allocated to needy patients based on organ donation guidelines.