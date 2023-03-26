Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Meter’ trailer date locked

The makers of 'Meter' have announced to release the trailer on March 29 promising the audience maximum levels of mass and entertainment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:04 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Kiran Abbavaram tried a complete mass and commercially entertaining film for the first time in his career. ‘Meter’ is the title of the film.

Kiran Abbavaram played the role of a mass cop in the film. The makers have already released the teaser for the film. The release date was also locked.

‘Meter’ is going to be released on April 7 worldwide, competing with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura. However, as the release date got closer, the makers locked in and announced the trailer date for the film.

‘Meter’ trailer is going to be released on March 29. The makers announced this today, promising the audience maximum levels of mass and entertainment. It is going to be a blast on March 29 with the release of the trailer.

‘Meter’ teaser looked like a complete package of entertainment. So there are similar expectations for the trailer from the Telugu audience. So far, the makers have released a couple of songs, Chammak Pori and Jaaripomake Baby, and they are decent enough for a commercial movie. The music for ‘Meter’ was composed by Sai Kartheek.

‘Meter’ is written and directed by Ramesh Kaduri. Chiranjeevi and Hemalatha Peddammulu produced the film under the banner of Clap Entertainment. Mythri Movie Makers is presenting the film. Athulyaa Ravi is the female lead in the film.