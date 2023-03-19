Second single from ‘Meter’ to release on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:03 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: Meter is the upcoming movie of the young sensation Kiran Abbavaram. In fact, this is the actor’s first commercial mass film. Kiran Abbavaram played a mass cop in the film Meter, as known from its teaser. The film is aimed to be released on April 7 in competition with Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura at Tollywood’s box office. So the makers started releasing promotional material from the film. The first song from Meter, Chammak Pori, is a mass hit. Now the makers have made an announcement for the second single.

The second song of the Meter movie is named “Oh Baby Jaaripomake”. As seen from the poster, the vibes for Oh Baby Jaaripomake hint at a peppy melody. The promo for the song Oh Baby Jaaripomake is going to be released today at 5:04 PM. The music for the Meter movie is composed by Sai Kartheek.

Meter is written and directed by Ramesh Kaduri. The film is produced by Cherry under the banner of Clap Entertainment. Mythri Movie Makers is presenting the film. The music of Meter is available on Sony Music.