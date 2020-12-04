Kiran Abbavaram’s Sebastian P.C. 524 launched

His upcoming movie titled Sebastian P.C. 524, directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, was on Wednesday launched with a puja ceremony.

Basking in the success of recent Telugu romantic comedy Raja Varu Rani Varu, actor Kiran Abbavaram successfully drew audience’ attention. He scored points with the movie as a good performer. Since then, the young actor has been offered a few interesting projects.

SR Kalyana Mandapam is one of them. Two songs from the entertainer are already out and they have been trending chartbusters. And, even before the release of that movie, Kiran’s new project was launched today.

His upcoming movie titled Sebastian P.C. 524, directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, was on Wednesday launched with a puja ceremony. Night blindness is at the centre of the film’s story, the makers revealed that the movie has a lot many layers to entertain new-age Telugu audiences.

Namratha Darekar, Komali Prasad are its heroines. The film will be shot in a single schedule and released in the summer of 2021. Kiran said he has been seen as a timid, innocent on-screen guy.

