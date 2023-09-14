Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is all praise for Telangana’s infra, ecosystem

14 September 23

Hyderabad: Biocon Group chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw complimented the Telangana government, especially Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, for the State’s focus on developing infrastructure, Ease of Doing Business and improving Ease of Living.

Stating that she was one of the admirers of the Industries Minister because of how he did everything a “dynamic way”, the Biocon Group Chairman said: “I really want to congratulate Minister KT Rama Rao for this amazing infrastructure and ecosystem that has been created in Hyderabad and Telangana,” Shaw said.

This helped in attracting the right talent, smart and young talent. Ecosystem was not just about workplaces but it is also about ambience and environment, Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Telangana addressed every such aspect, she said at the groundbreaking ceremony of a research laboratory of Syngene Solutions here on Thursday.

“My colleagues inform that the Ease of Doing Business in Telangana is very very superior compared to many other States. I want to thank Telangana for that,” she said, adding that Ease of Living was better than what it was in Bengaluru because of the traffic congestion and many other challenges faced due to suboptimal infrastructure, she said.

“I must say what you have done with infrastructure has made of Ease of Living a much better experience. Ultimately for any ecosystem to thrive, it is about creating opportunities and government support,” the Biocon Group Chairman said.

When the government partners with industry and businesses to ensure that it creates that optimal, ideal trusting ecosystem, that’s when the most enviable talent base, which any part of the world would crave for, is created, she said.

The demographic dynamics of the world were also favouring India. States like Telangana were really taking advantage of that particular dynamic, she said adding that investing in education and adding to greater academic institutions was going to be extremely important for ensuring the talent pipeline continues to flow.

“We entered in Hyderabad in 2020 but in very short time, we have not only filled out the space that was made available to us, but today, we are embarking on a new journey to build a new campus spread over 17.5 acres at Genome Valley. I am sure it will expand even beyond that,” Shaw said.

India was clearly emerging as a formidable resource for research and innovation for everyone to tap into and by 2047, India will be actually exporting 25 percent of stem talent to the world, she said, adding that we should be really proud of this demographic dividend. States like Telagana and Karnataka were real beneficiaries of investing in great education and educational institutes. This will generate job opportunities, she said.

“The objective for any government should be on checking as to how many startups were scaling up to becoming sustainable businesses. Our growth is going to be your growth and our success will be your success,” she told the Minister.