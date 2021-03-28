Kirloskar Brothers to be debt-free company, focus on profitable growth

After being debt-free, the company will focus on cash flow and will not chase topline (revenue) numbers at the cost of profitability, said KBL Director Alok Kirloskar.

By | Published: 9:29 pm

New Delhi: Leading pump makers Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) is close to be a debt-free company and will continue its growth journey into domestic and international markets, said a top company official.

After being debt-free, the company will focus on cash flow and will not chase topline (revenue) numbers at the cost of profitability, said KBL Director Alok Kirloskar.

“As part of that strategy, we will be a debt-free company. And, if you look at the numbers at the end of this year in March, we are almost debt-free as a company,” he said.

On a standalone basis, KBL is close to being debt-free and the next objective is to enhance its ROCE (return on capital employed), over 25 per cent and ROE (return on equity) about 20 per cent, added.

“The next objective is, of course, enhancing the profitability and enhancing our growth after we are established to be debt-free because we are not comfortable with having large amounts of debt, which was the case in 2010,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .