Kishan Reddy blames Cong Govt for water crisis in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 04:57 PM

Hyderabad: Blaming the Congress government for the water crisis in the State, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that Telangana was witnessing water crisis due to the inefficiency of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Kishan Reddy alleged that though the State was witnessing a severe water crisis, the State government was not taking steps to resolve the issue. “Congress has miserably failed to provide water for irrigation and drinking water. The State is suffering due to the inefficiency of the government,”he alleged.

The union Minister said there was no shortage of power in the entire country, but due to the inefficiency of the Congress government power outages were taking place in Telangana. Coming down heavily on Congress, Kishan Reddy said the Congress government failed to implement Six Guarantees in the State even after 100 days. “Congress has no moral right to seek votes from the people of Telangana as it has failed to keep its promises,”he said.