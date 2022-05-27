Kishan Reddy slams TRS over remarks on Modi

Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: A day after Prime Minister Narenda Modi addressed BJP workers and leaders at Begumpet airport, a war of words has broken out between the TRS and BJP leaders.

Reacting to the TRS Ministers’ remarks that the Prime Minister did not give any assurance on sanctioning projects or release of funds to Telangana, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said the State Ministers do not have the stature to comment on Modi.

“Change is inevitable in Telangana and the people are observing all the political developments keenly. In the next elections, people’s verdict will be against the ruling TRS,” Kishan Reddy told media persons here on Friday.

Stating that BJP had emerged victorious in the Huzurabad bypoll, the union Minister said people would not fall prey to TRS party’s attention-diversion tactics. “The BJP is against dynasty and family-centric politics, which will destroy democracy in the country. It also leads to rampant corruption,” he said.

“People are vexed with the State government. Irrespective of the ruling party’s attempts to defame the BJP, people will support us. BJP is a democratic party with presence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” said Kishan Reddy, and accused the TRS of failing to fulfill the promise of making a Dalit as the first Chief Minister of Telangana. “I challenge TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to announce now that the next Chief Minister will be a Dalit,” he said.

