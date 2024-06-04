Kishan wins back Secunderabad LS seat

Danam Nagendra came second in the race winning 4.23 lakh votes while BRS’ T Padma Rao registered 1.29 lakh votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 10:55 PM

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency securing over 4.73 lakh votes. In the results declared on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy defeated his nearest opponent Danam Nagender of Congress with a margin of 49,944 votes.

Danam Nagendra came second in the race winning 4.23 lakh votes while BRS’ T Padma Rao registered 1.29 lakh votes.

Also Read TS’ Rashmikaa upsets sixth seed

While this is the second time Kishan Reddy contested and won from the seat, it is the third time in a row a BJP candidate won from here.

Reddy maintained a steady lead of around 5,000 votes throughout the initial counting rounds and gradually increased the number.

Like the Hyderabad parliament seat, given the large margin, his win was also predetermined before the counting concluded.