KITSW faculty to present research paper at international conference

Warangal: B Krishna Sundeep, an Assistant Professor at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITSW) in Warangal, will present his latest research paper on classification of knee disorders at the 2023 IEEE International Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference (I2MTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The conference is scheduled to take place from May 22 to May 25.

The research paper titled “Analysis of Vibroarthrographic signals for classification of knee disorders using empirical wavelet transform based on Statistical Measures”, focuses on utilising empirical wavelet transform and statistical measures for the classification of knee disorders through the analysis of Vibroarthrographic signals.

Currently, Sundeep is pursuing his Ph.D. under the guidance of Prof. T. Kishore Kumar and Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy in the Department of Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (EIE). He will also receive the I2MTC travel grant for $1000 USD.

KITSW principal K Ashoka Reddy said the research paper has yielded significant results in the detection of knee disorders. Further, they are working on several advanced signal analysis mechanisms to further enhance the findings.

Prof. T Kishore Kumar and Prof. K Ashoka Reddy are presently involved in a SERB project worth Rs 40 lakhs, focused on designing portable knee joint healthcare monitoring systems. The project aims to develop a portable knee joint health monitoring system using Artificial Intelligence and IoT for the early diagnosis of knee disorders. The development of the prototype will involve leveraging advanced signal analysis mechanisms and AI models.

