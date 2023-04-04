Telangana: KITSW students donate 450 units of blood

Kakatiya University NSS coordinator Prof Esam Naryana appreciated the students who donated blood. Ln Ch Madan Mohan Rao and others attended the camp.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Warangal: The NSS Club and Student Activity Centre (SAC) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, organised a mega blood donation camp on Tuesday.

Students donated 450 units of the blood at the camp, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy. District Vice Governor of the Lions Club, K Venkata Reddy, who addressed the students, said donating blood was a great service to humanity as it would save lives of people.

