KL University signs MoU with HCL Technologies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HCL Technologies in relation to their ‘TechBee- Early Career Program’.

The MoU will enable HCL employees to join KL Deemed to be University’s coveted degree programs and benefit from programs like BCA, BCA (Hons), MBA and MCA which will be available for them in the Online Learning (OL) mode.

Also, as a part of the collaboration, the aspirants will have a chance to visit the Campus for a week in a semester and explore the content and learn from Mentors at University.