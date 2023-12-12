KL University’s Hyderabad, Vijayawada campuses garner top honors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University announced that its KLH Hyderabad and Vijayawada Campuses have stood out at the AICTE Eduskills Connect 2023 conclave held in Goa.

The university clinched 15 awards in various categories including best performing university award for university’s contributions to virtual internships, skill certifications and impactful projects undertaken by students under expert faculty guidance, from a pool of over 1,500 institutions across India.

The university secured the All India 3rd Rank for its performance in facilitating virtual internships during the period from July 1, 2023, to November 15, 2023. KLH Hyderabad campus also achieved a notable 10th All India rank for its contribution to the AICTE-Eduskills mission of nurturing the digital workforce of tomorrow.

Several faculty members also received awards for their contributions with Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of the University honored with the Vice Chancellor Excellence Award, Dr. A Srinath, Dean of Skill Development, receiving Dean Excellence.